Over 2 million voters still undecided, say CT-based researchers

The country's 2.2 million undecided voters will be swayed by political party and political leader preferences, how those parties plan to solve priority issues, and perceptions on who is to blame for the Eskom crisis.

Cape Town-based research company Citizen Survey said on Thursday - just six days before the May 8 national and provincial elections - that this was revealed in analysed public opinions across various categories between December 2018 and April 2019.

In a media statement, the company said there were still about 2.2 million undecided voters. It said that based on a turnout scenario of 73% - or 19.6-million voters who were registered, motivated to vote and would find it easy to get to their polling stations - roughly 11% had not yet made up their minds.

Collectively, the undecided voters were a significant constituency with the potential to significantly alter political party electoral performance, the survey noted.

Reza Omar, strategic research director at Citizen Surveys, said that “to determine a realistic scenario of who undecided voters are leaning towards in the absence of a clear voting decision, Citizen Surveys looked at their preference for a specific political party and then their preference for a political leader".