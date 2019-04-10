When will they ever sort out Alexandra?

When we returned from exile, the majority of comrades who resided in Alexandra in 1970s and prior only went back to visit their families.

During conversations these comrades told us that instead of improving, Alex had deteriorated. It was only home sickness that made many comrades to go back to see their loved ones.

But, as the majority said, "we were born and grew up there but now we are waiting for our political party to buy us houses, but all in vain".

Instead, the majority of comrades that were in the army, now SA National Defence Force, preferred to stay in the military camps until the government gave them accommodation.

When we discussed the issue of accommodation in the camps, the Alex group complained that there were too many illegal Mozambicans and Zimbabweans in their kasi who were busy doing all sorts of crime.