Disgraceful for ANC not to stand against corruption

It is shameful to see the ANC trying so hard to defend its secretary-general, Ace Magashule. We know the man is no angel, it is not the first time he has been linked to corrupt activities.

This includes, among others, the Estina dairy farm saga while he was Free State premier.

Magashule is abusing his powers as secretary-general to control what the ANC communicates to the public, even if it means lying to us. But people are not fools. Going to the elections this year and with the president trying hard to fight against corruption, the ANC needs to communicate a clear message that it is serious about fighting corruption.

ANC members must also stop defending corrupt leaders. The Zondo commission has proven to us that we are led by snakes and thieves; people who don't mind selling us for braai packs and alcohol.

Tom Mhlanga,Braamfontein