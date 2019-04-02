Footballers need to invest for future
It has become a norm for destitute former football stars to publicly declare they regret bad-boy behaviour when their careers were still thriving.
All of them seem to blame the wrong company that they kept. While I have great respect for people who own up to their mistakes, I also think that these miserable testimonies are now like a broken record, they do not sound remorseful anymore.
Why don't these players learn from the experience of those before them? Why don't they acknowledge that soccer is a short-term career, therefore, they must spend money wisely and also invest in the future?
I am fully in support of football stars being paid well because soccer is big business, but they also need to make sure they have something to fall back on when their careers end.
Most of them spend money on flashy cars and women, while neglecting to invest in property or other businesses.
Spending money on parties, alcohol and drugs while you have nothing to show for all the good work is shameful.
Blaming bad company will not help change your today, therefore, wake up and smell the coffee.
Malphia Honwane
Gottenburg eManyeleti