Footballers need to invest for future

It has become a norm for destitute former football stars to publicly declare they regret bad-boy behaviour when their careers were still thriving.

All of them seem to blame the wrong company that they kept. While I have great respect for people who own up to their mistakes, I also think that these miserable testimonies are now like a broken record, they do not sound remorseful anymore.

Why don't these players learn from the experience of those before them? Why don't they acknowledge that soccer is a short-term career, therefore, they must spend money wisely and also invest in the future?