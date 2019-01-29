Will the cycle of women abuse ever stop?

It never rains but pours, as there appears to be no change in matters touching on and affecting women abuse.

This scourge is an unwelcome visitor that must be fought with vigour and a vengeance once and for all. This is not a tendency but a stupid, pathetic, useless South African culture and phenomenon.

And all these women abuse anecdotes just make me sick.

Despite all the wonderful efforts by People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa), it's a sad and unfortunate reality that this powerful message still falls on deaf ears.

Have we accepted that abuse of women is normal? You be the judge.

At workplaces, bosses take advantage of their seniority and have turned into sex beasts, animals, predators.