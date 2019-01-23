Australia's 'Battered Wife' cafe to close after name causes backlash

A fish and chip shop in Australia called The Battered Wife is to close next week after its controversial name sparked condemnation from women's rights groups, who accused the owners of trivialising domestic abuse.

The owner of the cafe in the Australian state of Queensland said she was forced to shutter her business due to an "abusive witch hunt" by campaigners who criticised its controversial name.

Over the past three months, women's rights groups and politicians accused the restaurant of making light of domestic abuse, in which one of six women in Australia is a victim according to government data.

"It is with deep, deep sadness that I inform you we will cease trading next week," owner Carolyn Kerr said in a video posted on social media on Tuesday.