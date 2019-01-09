In light of ongoing sexual assault claims against US musician R. Kelly‚ the SABC has told TshisaLIVE it will consider several calls from fans and local musicians for its stations to stop playing the artist's music.

R. Kelly once again became the talk of the town this week after the worldwide debut of docu-series Surviving R. Kelly‚ which is based on decades-long allegations of sexual abuse against the star.

The series features over 50 interviews with women who allege to have been sexually and physically abused by the singer.

It sparked a massive global campaign to boycott the singer and his music under the hashtag #MuteRKelly.

Several local celebs have thrown their weight behind the boycotts with some‚ including singer Kabomo‚ calling on the country's biggest broadcaster to join the campaign.