Lady Gaga says won't work again with singer R.Kelly

Lady Gaga has vowed to remove a duet she recorded with R&B singer R. Kelly from streaming services and never collaborate with him again.

Her comments, in a lengthy Instagram post late on Wednesday, followed a new television documentary in which multiple women accuse Kelly of sexual misconduct, sometimes with minors.

Kelly, 52, the Chicago singer and record producer best known for hit song "I Believe I Can Fly," has repeatedly denied accusations in recent years of abuse, including those made in the new documentary.

The Grammy-winning singer was tried and acquitted on child pornography charges in Chicago in 2008.

His attorney has not responded to Reuters requests for comment about the six-hour documentary "Surviving R. Kelly," broadcast last week on the Lifetime channel.