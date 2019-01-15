Watch out for colleges that are not accredited

A message to all students seeking to further their studies, we know it feels good to have finished matric and you are excited about your future. Now, the next step is what to study and at which institution.

Be aware that there are many tertiary institutions but not all of them are registered. You need to be careful before you enrol or pay a cent towards any private college. It is not easy to tell whether the college is legit or not, and it might be tempting to choose a course that is quick, seemingly easier or even cheaper than the others, but that's not always the best route.

Go the extra mile for your future's sake and checkthe department of education's website for properly accredited colleges. Every year we read about students falling victim to unscrupulous institutions.

Winny Shokane, Diepsloot