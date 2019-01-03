Social work and nursing rank highest on the list of popular courses at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) as the institution readies to welcome thousands of first-time students in 2019.

UKZN said in a statement on Thursday that it had received about 91‚000 on-time undergraduate applications via the central applications office for about 8‚770 first-year places.

The most popular courses applied for by prospective students were social work‚ with 15‚804 applications‚ followed by nursing with 14‚668.

Just under 12‚000 candidates put their names forward for a bachelor of law degree.

Students will be able to register online with the portal opening on January 7.

“Information about registration dates‚ venues‚ fees and payment‚ orientation and parents’ day will be available on the university and college websites‚” said UKZN.





