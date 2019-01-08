Students warned against bogus colleges following numerous scams

Unsuspecting students risk being duped by bogus institutions and ending up with unrecognised qualifications.

They pay for tuition, completely unaware that the colleges at which they are registered are not accredited - and therefore that the qualifications issued by the institutions are worthless.

There have also been numerous reports of people who intentionally include qualifications they do not possess on their CVs in order to fraudulently gain employment.

Following several qualifications scandals in recent months, the government on Sunday used its Twitter account to warn 2018 matriculants about bogus colleges.