Sassa paypoints ran out of cash - report

Some of the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) pay points did not have enough cash to pay grant beneficiaries at the end of last month.

This was revealed in a monthly report by Sassa sent to the Constitutional Court for the end of last month.

In the report, Sassa acting CEO Abraham Mahlangu told the court there were still problems with the transition from the contract between the agency and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to the SA Post Office integrated grants payment system.

Mahlangu said there were problems with the manual counting of cash; insufficient cash as a result of inaccurate projections at paypoints and limited cash denominations.