Sassa says Grindrod bank charge is ‘disingenuous’

Dianne Dunkerley‚ executive manager of grants administration at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa)‚ told GroundUp that Grindrod Bank was being “disingenuous” when it stated that it was “forced to charge grant beneficiaries bank charges due to Sassa withdrawing their subsidy”.

On March 23‚ the Constitutional Court granted Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) a six-month extension on its contract with Sassa to continue doing cash payments until September.

“Grindrod Bank are forced to charge grant beneficiaries bank charges due to Sassa withdrawing their subsidy‚” said Grindrod Bank in a media release on March 28.

Who is affected by the new charge?

It’s easier to answer this question by first saying who isn’t affected. Grant recipients who collect their payments in cash from Sassa paypoints are not affected. Recipients whose grants are paid directly into their commercial bank accounts are also not affected.