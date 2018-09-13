Not enough inspectors to properly check spaza shop food

“We were able to pick up cold drinks of a different colour than others and were able to obtain them‚ carry out sample testing …. We are still waiting for results of tests‚” said Chaka.

It takes about three to four weeks to get test results.

He said they had 112 staff members for a population of two million and that 320 health inspectors would be needed to “accommodate the population”.

Currently there were more than 100 environmental health inspectors deployed to investigate whether spaza shops were meeting regulatory standards‚ said Chaka.

“A number of spaza shops did not comply. [Since last week] we assessed slightly over 300 spaza shops and the majority of those do not have zoning rights.

“All the food premises must be inspected minimally on a quarterly basis. Where there are high risks in food safety‚ you would have to increase frequency‚” he added.

Those that were found to be non-compliant were given 21 days to comply.

Peter Manganye from the City of Johannesburg blamed the lack of thorough and regular inspections on a lack of staff. “Out of all the population one inspector is responsible for 10 000 people. It’s three times the work load.”