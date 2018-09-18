"It is alleged that the shop was closed when the complainant [the shop owner] saw a crowd of approximately 200 people attacking his shop with bricks and breaking the security gates open‚" said Captain Mavela Masondo.

"After gaining entry‚ the suspects started looting the shop. It is alleged that items taken includes bread‚ cigarettes‚ airtime‚ deep freezer‚ meat‚ cold drinks and airtime."

Police have since opened a case of public violence. No arrests have been made.

The incident comes about a month after a series of foreign-owned shops were looted in Soweto‚ apparently triggered by complaints of ‘fake’ or expired foods.