Loyiso Bala and his wife‚ Jennifer have confirmed that the latest addition to the Bala clan has made her grand entry.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday morning‚ excited mama Jennifer shared the first picture of their second daughter.

Jennifer revealed that their baby girl was born on May 19 and that she weighed 3‚09kgs.

Loyiso and Jennifer have named their princess‚ Tori Liyana which is Xhosa for ‘showers from heaven’. It (her name) symbolizes the blessing that has been poured on us from above.”

The proud parents revealed in November last year that they were expecting after trying to have another baby for two years.

“When something you’ve wanted for so long actually happens‚ you almost can’t believe it when it finally does. After two long years of yearning‚ praying‚ hoping and wondering we are beyond excited to receive this blessing.”