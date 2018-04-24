Violence will never solve any kind of problem

Call me a coward if you like, but I don't like people who get involved in violence of any kind. I believe in the power of negotiation to reach common ground.

Violence leads to bloodshed, people get injured and some even die. Malicious damage to property is also an inconvenience to other people.

I don't condone what Kaizer Chiefs fans did to approach the Steve Komphela situation. Just a few weeks ago they resorted to violence when the team lost to Chippa United.