Violence will never solve any kind of problem
Call me a coward if you like, but I don't like people who get involved in violence of any kind. I believe in the power of negotiation to reach common ground.
Violence leads to bloodshed, people get injured and some even die. Malicious damage to property is also an inconvenience to other people.
I don't condone what Kaizer Chiefs fans did to approach the Steve Komphela situation. Just a few weeks ago they resorted to violence when the team lost to Chippa United.
They were at it again at the weekend. This is no good for local soccer and sports as a whole. Last week we saw what violence can do in our communities when the people of North West used physical violence to try and remove premier Supra Mahumapelo.
We can't lose lives and property because of one man. The people come first. Look at Mahikeng today, everything is upside down. People cry for service delivery but they destroy the little they already have. Hooligans and negatively minded people have infiltrated a legitimate protest.
Godfrey Malibe
Acornhoek