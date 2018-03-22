Abuse of media not acceptable

Credit to EFF leader Julius Malema for publicly rebuking his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, for his manhandling of a journalist in Cape Town earlier this week.

Hopefully, Malema's strong words at the party's Human Rights Day rally in Mpumalanga yesterday would go a long way in teaching EFF leaders and supporters that this type of conduct against journalists, or anyone for that matter, is unacceptable.

"No journalists must feel threatened in the EFF," Malema told the crowd, "whether it's the reactionary eNCA or not, let us not threaten them."

Sadly, however, Shivambu's behaviour towards the journalist - whose only crime was to take a picture of him and ask for a comment on a story - is but a symptom of what seems to be a bigger problem within the EFF.

Although the EFF gets more than its fair share of coverage from the media, the party has a love-hate relationship with the Fourth Estate. Just the other day Malema accused eNCA, a television station that covers every major EFF activity live and without fail, of pushing an "anti-black agenda" and supporting white supremacy. He provided no evidence of this.