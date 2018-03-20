EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu was caught on camera assaulting a journalist on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Parliament as Adrian de Kock‚ from Media 24‚ was waiting with other journalists outside the building where Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille's disciplinary hearing is taking place.

De Kock saw Shivambu‚ asked if wanted to comment about the hearing and took pictures of the politician.

Shivambu then insisted that De Kock delete the images because he had not given consent for them to be taken.

He held De Kock by the neck and tried to grab the camera‚ and two unknown men also approached the journalist.