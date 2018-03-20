EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu says he regrets and will write a formal apology after a confrontation with a journalist outside parliament in Cape Town on Tuesday‚ saying he regretted his “impatience“.

The assault sparked widespread condemnation and calls on the party to distance itself from its deputy president’s behaviour.

Shivambu was caught on camera assaulting Adrian de Kock‚ from Media 24‚ who was waiting with other journalists outside the building where Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille’s disciplinary hearing is taking place.

De Kock saw Shivambu‚ asked if wanted to comment about the hearing and took pictures of the politician. Shivambu then insisted that De Kock delete the images because he had not given consent for them to be taken.

He held De Kock by the neck and tried to grab the camera‚ and two unknown men also approached the journalist.

“Leave my stuff alone. Leave my stuff alone‚” the journalist is heard screaming as he was being manhandled.

Shivambu then walked away while one of the men continued to attack De Kock.

“Floyd grabbed my throat saying‚ ‘You don’t have permission’‚” said the visibly shaken journalist.

He told the publication he would lay assault charges with police.

In a statement issued by the EFF a few hours later‚ Shivambu admitted to being involved in “a scuffle” but said he did not regard it as an “assault” on De Kock nor on media freedom.