League is all for Sundowns to lose, odds stacked against ambitious Bucs and Chiefs
I'm putting my neck on the block, Mamelodi Sundowns are going to win the league. And I foresee Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs faithful's hopes hurtfully dashed.
The Bucs and Amakhosi followers obviously want to see their teams win the league because Pirates are just behind Sundowns. Chiefs may be a bit far off, but remain hopeful as well.
There is obviously nothing wrong with dreaming, but you also have to be realistic.
The thinking is that Sundowns would probably falter as they are also playing in Africa.
So on that basis, it's no doubt a hectic schedule for them, but the chasing pack in the PSL have to admit the Brazilians don't have the toughest of run-ins, with all due respect to the teams they'll play, of course.
They have seven matches remaining; Chippa United (H), Baroka (A) Golden Arrows (H), Bidvest Wits (H) Maritzburg United (A), Ajax Cape Town [H] and Bloemfontein Celtic (A).
I reckon Sundowns can win all their home matches. In fact, their toughest fixture, in my view, will be Maritzburg away.
You then look at Pirates, who played Golden Arrows yesterday.
Yes, they only have the league to play for and possibly avoid going four seasons without a trophy.
They have nothing to lose, so they will go all out.
Bucs have Bloemfontein Celtic (H) SuperSport United (A), AmaZulu (A), Bidvest Wits (H), Cape Town City (A) and Free State Stars (H) in their remaining matches. Tough.
Pirates can beat Celtic, but they haven't had the best of times against SuperSport.
The last time they won against Matsatsantsa was in April 2015, so they haven't beaten the Tshwane side in eight matches.
AmaZulu, too, will be difficult away and they also have to face Cape Town City away, the team that beat them 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup this week.
As for Chiefs, they have already drawn more than 10 matches and for a side that has title ambitions, that's not good enough.
They still have to play Free State Stars (A), Chippa United (H), Platinum Stars (H), Arrows (A), Maritzburg United (H) and Ajax (A).
On their day, Amakhosi are capable of beating these teams, but I wouldn't put my money on them judging by their struggles to win league games.
Free State Stars and Maritzburg are still in the mix too and yes, they have punched well above their weight, but it's difficult for me to see them being crowned champions.
It's going to take something special to topple Sundowns from their lofty perch. It remains their title to lose.