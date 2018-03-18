League is all for Sundowns to lose, odds stacked against ambitious Bucs and Chiefs

I'm putting my neck on the block, Mamelodi Sundowns are going to win the league. And I foresee Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs faithful's hopes hurtfully dashed.

The Bucs and Amakhosi followers obviously want to see their teams win the league because Pirates are just behind Sundowns. Chiefs may be a bit far off, but remain hopeful as well.

There is obviously nothing wrong with dreaming, but you also have to be realistic.

The thinking is that Sundowns would probably falter as they are also playing in Africa.

So on that basis, it's no doubt a hectic schedule for them, but the chasing pack in the PSL have to admit the Brazilians don't have the toughest of run-ins, with all due respect to the teams they'll play, of course.

They have seven matches remaining; Chippa United (H), Baroka (A) Golden Arrows (H), Bidvest Wits (H) Maritzburg United (A), Ajax Cape Town [H] and Bloemfontein Celtic (A).

I reckon Sundowns can win all their home matches. In fact, their toughest fixture, in my view, will be Maritzburg away.

You then look at Pirates, who played Golden Arrows yesterday.