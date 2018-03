A Soweto woman has relived the a horror acid attack at her neighbour’s baby shower that has left her nursing severe burn wounds on her body.

The 27-year-old mother told Sowetan yesterday how she was doused with acid brought to the baby shower in a container by her alleged attacker.

The incident happened in Diepkloof Extension 4, Soweto, two weeks ago.

For more on this story get the Sowetan newspaper tomorrow