ANC is desperate for a weaker EFF.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC are afraid of a strong opposition. They are scared that, with Julius Malema on the opposite side, their actions will always be scrutinised.

The ANC wants the likes of Malema back because they are vibrant, radical, militant and know how to invade any political space unlike its own youth league which is only good at fighting for deployment.

The ANC wants to prevent the EFF from growing because they are afraid if the EFF becomes the main opposition party, they will literally run the country. What would Malema benefit by rejoining the ANC that he is not getting in the EFF?