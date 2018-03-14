Letters

ANC is desperate for a weaker EFF

By Reader Letter - 14 March 2018 - 12:22
ANC is desperate for a weaker EFF.
ANC is desperate for a weaker EFF.
Image: FILE PHOTO

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC are afraid of a strong opposition. They are scared that, with Julius Malema on the opposite side, their actions will always be scrutinised.

The ANC wants the likes of Malema back because they are vibrant, radical, militant and know how to invade any political space unlike its own youth league which is only good at fighting for deployment.

The ANC wants to prevent the EFF from growing because they are afraid if the EFF becomes the main opposition party, they will literally run the country. What would Malema benefit by rejoining the ANC that he is not getting in the EFF?

'No chance in hell we'll go back to the ANC'

The leadership of the EFF) is not entertaining fresh calls for them to join ANC.
News
2 days ago

The ANC should start building leaders from among its youth in order to strengthen the party and fight for the rights of the people. It must stop looking outside the movement.

South Africa cannot afford an ANC-EFF merger. We need the left to keep the ruling party and the rich in check. Many, who disagree with Malema's politics of resistance, are wrong to think that our political discourse would improve at the demise of the EFF.

The EFF represents the radical aspect of the ANC and will continue to command its own identity, as long the ANC struggles to deal with its policy discrepancies.

Emanuel Matlala, Schoonoord

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Video of Home Affairs official entertaining herself at work goes viral
X