President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza on Sunday extended an olive branch to EFF leader Julius Malema and others‚ urging them to return “home” to the ANC.

“We would love to have Julius Malema back in the ANC. He is still ANC down‚ deep in his heart‚” Ramaphosa said.

He also urged others to rejoin the ANC.

“The ANC is the home of many political parties that splintered out of it and we would like to build unity amongst all our people.”

Mabuza said earlier on Sunday he had a “special space in my heart” for Malema.

“We had times together. He knows. When he was in the ANC‚ I supported him to be the president of the Youth League and I remember comrade Julius saying‚ ‘My blood is black‚ green and gold. I will never leave the ANC’.”