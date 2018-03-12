Malema proves far from presidential

Julius Malema once told us he would be president of South Africa.

Launching his party's registration campaign last week, he revealed what kind of president he would be.

The day was about encouraging EFF supporters and all other eligible South African voters to register or verify their registration.

Instead of focusing on registration, Malema turned the whole thing into an opportunity to threaten and insult all manner of supposed enemies - from Mozambican-born Duduzane Zuma to white people and analysts.

It is obvious that Malema styles himself along the lines of orators who can speak for hours without a script - a la Fidel Castro, Hugo Chavez, Robert Mugabe and so on.

If Malema had read Marcus Tullius Cicero's book, How To Win An Argument, he would have long noticed that what distinguished an orator like Castro was the depth of his knowledge.

An acclaimed orator himself, Cicero has an important lesson for Malema: "I believe that no one can become a truly great orator unless he has a solid foundation in the whole range of human knowledge."

He may not possess a whole range of human knowledge, but the soundness of Floyd Shivambu's arguments whenever he pontificates in parliament always stands out.

Even Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's calculated charm betrays a young mind with potential.

Judging him by the EFF's own standards, Malema stands a shoulder below those around him.