'No chance in hell we'll go back to the ANC'

The leadership of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is not entertaining fresh calls for them to join the African National Congress (ANC).

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza appealed for EFF leaders, especially Julius Malema, to return to the ANC.

“There’s no chance in hell that we’ll go back to the ANC,” EFF National Chairperson Dali Mpofu told the SABC.

He said that it was unimaginable for the EFF leadership to team up with the current crop of leaders in the ANC, mentioning Bathabile Dlamini and Ace Magashule.

ANC leaders were – over the weekend – on record saying they would love to have Malema and other EFF leaders back.

Mabuza said he would take it upon himself to convince Malema to reconsider going back to the ANC while Ramaphosa said that EFF leaders especially Malema was "still ANC down deep in his heart".