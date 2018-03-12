'No chance in hell we'll go back to the ANC'
The leadership of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is not entertaining fresh calls for them to join the African National Congress (ANC).
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza appealed for EFF leaders, especially Julius Malema, to return to the ANC.
“There’s no chance in hell that we’ll go back to the ANC,” EFF National Chairperson Dali Mpofu told the SABC.
He said that it was unimaginable for the EFF leadership to team up with the current crop of leaders in the ANC, mentioning Bathabile Dlamini and Ace Magashule.
ANC leaders were – over the weekend – on record saying they would love to have Malema and other EFF leaders back.
Mabuza said he would take it upon himself to convince Malema to reconsider going back to the ANC while Ramaphosa said that EFF leaders especially Malema was "still ANC down deep in his heart".
“No absolutely not, Julius Malema is on record in saying he will never go back to the ANC. That goes for me as well. It would be absurd for us to go back to the ANC because the reasons still remain,” said Mpofu.
“In case of Julius and others, they were expelled by the ANC and you can’t just ‘unexpel’ them in a TV interview.”
He went on to say that the resolution to expel Malema and others was taken at an ANC conference and that it would take another National Conference to undo the expulsion.
“But even then I don’t think he would ever even consider going back.”
ANC veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela also reiterated a promise she always made about ensuring Malema returns to the ANC.
“One day I will bring back my boy Julius Malema. I’ll bring him home to the ANC,” said Madikizela-Mandela over the weekend.
Malema, who was not available for comment after numerous attempts, had earlier stated that there is nothing that he wants to do that he can only achieve in the ANC.
“Leaving the ANC has actually contributed to our personal development. Today we’ve got academic qualifications we didn’t have when we were in the ANC because we were preoccupied with nonsense,” Malema said earlier this month.
- Additional reporting by Kgothatso Madisa