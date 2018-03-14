South Africa

'ANC‚ Ramaphosa letting EFF get away with land grabs' - Gauteng DA

By Staff Writer - 14 March 2018 - 07:23
Gauteng Democratic Alliance accuse President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC of allowing EFF to get away with land grabs.
Gauteng Democratic Alliance accuse President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC of allowing EFF to get away with land grabs.
Image: GCIS

The DA in Gauteng has accused the ANC of letting the EFF get away with breaking the law.

The EFF in the province on Tuesday admitted that it was behind a series of recent land invasions‚ saying the occupations were official EFF policy.

John Moodey‚ the DA leader in Gauteng‚ said such actions were illegal and called for action from authorities.

"The EFF and ANC do not want South Africans to own land. They merely want our people to be tenants‚ renting land from the government‚" Moodley said in a statement.

"These land grabs are nothing short of political posturing of the worst kind and show the EFF’s blatant disregard for the rule of law and the Constitution. This all while Ramaphosa and the ANC sit idle."

EFF takes responsibility for land invasion

EFF in Gauteng has taken responsibility for most recent land invasions and challenged Ramaphosa to bring his law enforcement agencies.
News
1 day ago

The land issue has received renewed attention this year after the ANC agreed to land expropriation without compensation at its policy conference in December. A similar motion‚ tabled by the EFF‚ was later adopted by parliament's National Assembly.

The ANC has said that expropriation will take place within the confines of the law and without upsetting food security. But the DA has vehemently opposed such a policy.

"The DA is opposed to illegal land occupation‚ in the same way that we oppose land expropriation without compensation. We are the only major party that wants South Africans to own the land they live on‚" Moodley said.

"The debate and actions around land reform need to be conducted in a constructive and responsible manner. The land reform debate must always be about empowering the people‚ especially the poor."

EFF must resist ANC overtures

Having Julius Malema rejoining the ruling party and the EFF closing shop would be good for the ANC but bad for South Africa.
Opinion
23 hours ago

Land grabs hit Gauteng metros

The City of Johannesburg said on Monday it would continue to uphold the law as it tried to fight a surge in land grabs across the country’s economic ...
News
1 day ago

Scores evicted after illegal land occupation

A mother of three was among scores of Temba residents in Pretoria who were evicted from a piece of land they had illegally occupied since June last ...
News
1 day ago

It's unfair to punish whites over land

Though Thabo Mbeki advised Julius Malema to allow a discussion on the land issue rather than populist slogans, the EFF leader seems to have ...
Opinion
23 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Johannesburg shootout caught on camera
Listeriosis in SA: what we know so far
X