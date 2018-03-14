Teachers must feel safe in class.

The much-publicised assault of a female teacher by a pupil at Three Rivers Secondary School in Sedibeng, Vereeniging, is an unfortunate incident.

The video of the incident last week went viral on social media.

What also makes the incident worrying is the fact that the bully's classmates made light of it.

They laughed and captured the incident on camera, as the hapless educator was forced to leave the classroom.

Whoever captured the assault did it with precision and did not miss a single shot, implying that the whole thing could have been planned.

As parents and stakeholders, we should be very concerned about this trend of attacks on teachers.