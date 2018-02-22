Four arrested for killing of Ngcobo cops.

Four men have been arrested for Wednesday’s mass killing of police officers at the Ngcobo police station‚ Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Major-General Liziwe Ntshinga told Constable Kuhle Mathetha’s family on Thursday.

Ntshinga broke the news to the family as she and police top brass visited the Mathetha family at their Ncorha village‚ just outside Ngcobo‚ to officially inform them of the 27-year-old’s death.

Ntshinga said the four men were nabbed after they allegedly used fake names that did not correspond with their IDs.

The owner of a bed and breakfast establishment alerted the police who nabbed the suspects.