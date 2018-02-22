Africa's catching up with rest of globe

Why is that if anything good comes out of Africa, the world just looks away?

There are a lot of good, brilliant and extraordinary undertakings and achievements to come out of Africa but the world pretends as if it does not see.

Industry-wise we are not yet a force to be reckoned with, yet Innoson Motors of Nigeria, Kantaka cars of Ghana, Mobius of Kenya and the Nyumbu of Tanzania are signs of a budding industrial revolution.

Africa cannot be expected to compete with the likes of France, Britain and America's 200-year-old industrial revolution, nor can it be put on an equal scale with their political maturity, which surely preceded their industrial revolution.

The impetus to a political revolution is idealism, which differs from an industrial revolution, which springs from political stability.