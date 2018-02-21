Women are not objects, their violation must end

It is unfair of us men to treat women the same way our grandfathers used to treat them back in the day.

Women were treated as objects and their importance was downplayed.

We should grant them the same freedoms that men have.

Women are criticised for their style of dress, but who criticises men for their penchant in dress style?

I find it pointless and senseless when some men even have the audacity to claim that they raped a woman because she was not dressed properly.

Who defines proper?

Who said your thoughts in fashion are validated?

Women should be allowed to express themselves without experiencing physical and emotional violence, just like we have the freedom to express ourselves.

Meshack Mathe

Mtititi Lombard