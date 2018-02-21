Mashele treads where other journos fear to
Prince Mashele's piece in Monday's edition of the Sowetan was a masterpiece. Ultimately, a columnist is able to articulate "ambition" for the country and not for a political party.
In the article, Mashele was able to extricate himself from the view put forward in most columns and media reports of the country's ambition being the ANC winning elections or it being "great" and nothing beyond.
No one in the media has ever demanded from our servants (elected officials), especially the ones in top positions, to explain what ambitions do they have for the country.
At the most, they have been content to hear the vague and populist "ambition" to be nonracial, nonsexist, prosperous country and nothing beyond.
Dr Kenosi Mosalakae, Houghton