Jacob Zuma is holding South Africa to ransom

As if this was not enough, we are now told that President Jacob Zuma is planning to fire his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa. This matter is not to be taken lightly because we know that anything is possible with Zuma. He thinks he owns us and that we must follow his lead, all the time.

Zuma must do the honourable thing and resign. We are sick and tired of him and his silly games.

He can't force himself to lead us even when we don't want him because he is a compromised man.

Tom Mhlanga Braamfontein