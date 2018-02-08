Jacob Zuma is holding South Africa to ransom
The recent developments in our country need to be looked at with sober perspective. State of the Nation Address has since been postponed, just like the ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting - all these because of one man who is holding the country to ransom.
The aborted NEC meeting would have given the people of South Africa hope that finally, the elephant in the room is about to be removed. We needed such a meeting to have confidence in the new NEC.
As if this was not enough, we are now told that President Jacob Zuma is planning to fire his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa. This matter is not to be taken lightly because we know that anything is possible with Zuma. He thinks he owns us and that we must follow his lead, all the time.
Zuma must do the honourable thing and resign. We are sick and tired of him and his silly games.
He can't force himself to lead us even when we don't want him because he is a compromised man.
Tom Mhlanga Braamfontein