SA's land issue needs urgent attention as black people own only 4%

The report revealed that blacks own only 4%, while Indians own 5%, coloureds own 15% and whites own 72%.

In order to give sincerity to the saying "South Africa belongs to all who live in it, united in our diversity as enshrined in the constitution", the government needs to put in more effort to achieve meaningful land reform.

The much-awaited land audit report by the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform reveals that black people, who are in the majority, own the least land.

The report further states that South Africans own 92% of the total farms and agricultural holdings, while 2% is owned by foreign individuals.