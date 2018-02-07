Unfair to pin blame for Mbeki recall on Zuma

I am not a fan of President Jacob Zuma but and I am of the view that the ANC top six and other stakeholders are unfair to tell him to step down because Zuma played a direct role in the recall of President Thabo Mbeki.

I suspect he might have told them not to recall Mbeki but people like Zwelinzima Vavi, Blade Nzimande and Julius Malema, just to mention a few, were at the forefront of efforts to recall Mbeki.

Zuma was worshipped and as such he is an elephant in the room and the ANC is struggling to recall him because he will only go on his terms.