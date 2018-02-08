Letters

Don't forget those who helped you rise to the top

By Reader Letter - 08 February 2018 - 12:38
You can't attain success alone, just like you can't maintain success alone.
You can't attain success alone, just like you can't maintain success alone.
Image: 123rf HONGQI ZHANG

I have seen that many people who have tasted success often think that they no longer need the people who helped them get there.

You can't attain success alone, just like you can't maintain success alone.

This is why it is vital to keep whoever was there on your way up because you will need them to maintain top spot.

The reason why many entrepreneurs have often failed in their businesses is because they don't maintain relationships with the people who helped them build their empires.

Meshack Mathe

Lombard, Mtitti

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
SONA 2018 postponed: Here’s what politicians had to say
X