Don't forget those who helped you rise to the top

I have seen that many people who have tasted success often think that they no longer need the people who helped them get there.

You can't attain success alone, just like you can't maintain success alone.

This is why it is vital to keep whoever was there on your way up because you will need them to maintain top spot.

The reason why many entrepreneurs have often failed in their businesses is because they don't maintain relationships with the people who helped them build their empires.

Meshack Mathe

Lombard, Mtitti