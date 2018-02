President Jacob Zuma has once again shown he is a power monger.

His refusal to step down after being asked to do so by the party that deployed him is a case in point.

It was well and good when they told former president Thabo Mbeki to step down but when it comes to him it is a different matter.

The president thinks he is untouchable and does not want to listen to anybody.

Tom Mhlanga,Braamfontein