State of the nation affects every South African

The much anticipated State of the Nation Address (Sona) has been confirmed by parliament's speaker to take place on Thursday.

We are, however, well aware of the expected drama by the opposition on who should address the nation. Taking into account the importance of this message on how our country is run, disrupting it cannot be a good idea.

For as much as opposition parties feel they are owed answers, as the youth we are also owed answers and it is only the Sona that can provide them. We have been promised free higher education and have a lot of unanswered questions as to how is it going to be rolled out. What will be its source of funding?