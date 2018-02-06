Kenyatta behaves like a village chief, not president
The political situation in Kenya must be condemned by all Africans.
How can a sitting president discriminate against his populace by serving only those he believes voted him into power and sideline his main opponent Raila Odinga's supporters?
Uhuru Kenyatta must be reminded that, when you are elected president, you don't serve your tribe only but you represent the country as a whole unless you see your position as similar to that of a village chief.
What is happening in Kenya is undemocratic. Media freedom is also under attack as journalists are harassed.
Lesego Raymond Shabangu
Soshanguve