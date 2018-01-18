South Africa

Tensions flare at Hoërskool Overvaal

By Staff Reporter - 18 January 2018 - 13:33

A second day of protests erupted outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging on Thursday as police kept a close eye.

The Gauteng school has been at the centre of racial tensions after it refused to accept 55 English-speaking pupils.

Some protesters set up barricades outside the Afrikaans school on Thursday. Tensions flared up after protesters opposed to the school's language policy pelted a resident who had attempted to remove protest barricades with stones.

Police have been removing barricades and monitoring the situation.

12 ANC and EFF protesters arrested at Hoërskool Overvaal

At least 12 people protesting outside Hoerskool Overvaal in Vereeniging have been arrested for public violence.
Members of the farming community and protesters on Thursday took video footage of one another amid a tense standoff.

A member of student organisation Cosas threatened to damage a car attempting to pass through a protest barricade.

The school this week won a legal victory in the Pretoria High Court‚ which ruled that the department of education had issued an illegal instruction when it ordered the school to accept the English speakers.

