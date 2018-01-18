Tensions flare at Hoërskool Overvaal

A second day of protests erupted outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging on Thursday as police kept a close eye.

The Gauteng school has been at the centre of racial tensions after it refused to accept 55 English-speaking pupils.

Some protesters set up barricades outside the Afrikaans school on Thursday. Tensions flared up after protesters opposed to the school's language policy pelted a resident who had attempted to remove protest barricades with stones.

Police have been removing barricades and monitoring the situation.