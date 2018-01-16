Time for decade of darkness to end

Now that the ANC 106th anniversary celebrations are over, it is time for the new leadership to take charge. The people of South Africa have been longing for sober and honest leadership for a long time.

Listening to Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday gives us hope things are going to change for the better, after having come from the decade of darkness under President Jacob Zuma. Now we need Ramaphosa to take charge.

It is, however, disappointing that these calls for unity do not include the recall of Zuma. He should have gone yesterday if the ANC wanted to be seen as serious in the fight against corruption and state capture.

But, hopefully things will get better as we move closer to 2019. In the final analysis, rhetorics don't matter but actions do.

Tom Mhlanga,Braamfontein