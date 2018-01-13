South Africa

Ramaphosa comes to rescue as crowd boos Zuma

By Staff Writer - 13 January 2018 - 11:57
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa came to President Jacob Zuma’s rescue by rebuking a crowd that booed his predecessor.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa came to President Jacob Zuma’s rescue by rebuking a crowd that booed his predecessor.
Image: THE DAILY DISPATCH

The crowd started booing Zuma before he even arrived when a speaker announced his name.

When Zuma arrived‚ accompanied by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and large contingent of bodyguards‚ a large section of the crowd booed him.

A small group of ANC Women's League tried to drown the boos by screaming and waving at Zuma. But the boos were too loud.

Zuma booed at January 8 statement gathering

President Jacob Zuma was booed by ANC supporters at the party’s January 8 statement event in East London on Saturday.
News
6 hours ago

When Ramaphosa took to the stage‚ the crowd continued to heckle and boo Zuma when he mentioned his name.

"This is a celebration of 106 years of the ANC. It's a day of happiness. It's not a day to do wrong things‚" Ramaphosa told the crowd.

The ANC's anniversary rally was well attended - with the main stadium and two overflow areas packed to capacity. The majority of party supporters were wearing yellow ANC T-shirts bearing Ramaphosa's face. 

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting President
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
X