The failure by the ANC NEC and ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to recall Jacob Zuma on Wednesday only proves that the ANC is incapable of change‚ the Democratic Alliance says.

DA national spokesperson Phumzile Van Damme said Zuma and his “cabal of corrupt cronies” had wreaked havoc on the country.

“He has made reckless decisions‚ destroyed key public institutions‚ weakened our democracy and ruined our economy‚ all under the noses of the ANC leadership.

“Yet‚ despite all of Zuma’s indiscretions‚ Ramaphosa has failed to recall him showing that the ANC will not self-correct and that we can only expect more of the same‚” Van Damme asserted.