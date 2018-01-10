Ramaphosa marks new approach

The election of Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the ANC denotes a new chapter in the South African political landscape.

The struggle for the liberation of the people of the country was conducted in the main on the basis of four pillars, namely mass mobilisation, armed struggle, organisation of underground structures and international solidarity.

Ramaphosa was a key protagonist in the execution of the struggle on the mass mobilisation front, having a solid track record in the trade union movement and student politics.

Through the skills he acquired over time as a lawyer, trade unionist, secretary-general of the ANC, businessman, deputy president of the republic and as a seasoned negotiator, Ramaphosa can ensure that the ANC can retain power.