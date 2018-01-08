ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and his former rival Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma made their first high-profile public appearance together post the ANC conference on Monday.

The ANC was dogged by deep divisions ahead of its elective December conference which saw Ramaphosa defeat Dlamini-Zuma by a close margin.

Dlamini-Zuma didn't speak at the function.

Ramaphosa and the top six officials are scattered around KwaZulu-Natal‚ participating in a number of pre-January 8 statement events. The traditional January 8 statement - which this year marks the ANC’s 106th anniversary - will be delivered in East London on Saturday.

"Contestation is now over and the winner was the African National Congress‚" said Ramaphosa.

Clad in a black suit‚ white shirt and tie with ANC colours‚ a jovial Ramaphosa said the party should now rid itself of factionalism and forge unity in KwaZulu-Natal.

Ramaphosa also confirmed that he met President Jacob Zuma on Sunday at Dube House in Durban and held talks but did not divulge anything about the talks.

He called on provincial chairperson Sihle Zikala and his "nemesis"‚ Senzo Mchunu‚ to smoke a peace pipe.

"Yesterday we met his majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini and he said he wants to see a united KwaZulu-Natal ANC leadership. It was also great to see comrade Senzo and Sihle holding hands. What more could you ask for‚" said Ramaphosa.

He urged the party's rank and file to support the new ANC leadership‚ fight corruption in its ranks and "to not soil the reputation" of the ANC.

Ramaphosa and other officials were also due to lay wreaths at the grave of former ANC president Inkosi Albert Luthuli in Groutville‚ KwaDukuza‚ on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast.