Ramaphosa charms KZN ANC members with talk of transformation and land issue

If you thought radical socio-economic transformation and expropriation of land without compensation died with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's presidential dreams in Nasrec last month‚ think again.

Her former rival and ANC president‚ Cyril Ramaphosa‚ didn't mince his words on the urgent implementation of those party policies speaking in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

The ANC president also had much to say on the issue of unity in a fractured KwaZulu-Natal province.

Ramaphosa and Dlamini-Zuma made their first high-profile public appearance together post the ANC conference on Monday with the latter living up to her pre-conference pledge of supporting her rival should she lose.