Our initiatives, such as the establishment of a branch in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, exemplify this commitment. By providing employment opportunities and training in agri-business to unemployed youth, we not only address immediate hunger but also cultivate sustainable pathways out of poverty. Moreover, we recognise the power of advocacy in effecting meaningful and sustainable change.
Ending hunger is not merely a moral imperative, it’s a basic human right. By harnessing our collective resolve and expertise, we can build a SA where no child goes to sleep hungry and where every South African has the opportunity to thrive.
On a final note, the theme of this year’s World Day of Social Justice was “Bridging Gaps, Building Alliances”.
Together, let us forge a path towards a more just and equitable society, where the scourge of hunger is but a distant memory.
Browde is CEO and founder SA Harvest
ALAN BROWDE | Ending hunger a moral duty and basic human right
Image: ESA ALEXANDER
“Hunger is more than a lack of food, it is a terrible injustice,” – former secretary-general of United Nations, Ban Ki-moon said in 2015.
As we observed the World Day of Social Justice on February 20, it's an opportune moment to reflect on the persistent challenge of food vulnerability in SA and the imperative for systemic change.
In a nation rich with resources and enough food for all, the harsh reality is that millions still face hunger, with children bearing the brunt of this injustice.
While charity feeding is essential at this time in SA, it does not put an end to hunger.
Ending hunger requires the integration of charity feeding and systemic intervention, which addresses the root causes of food insecurity. This approach is grounded in the constitutional rights enshrined in sections 27 and 28 of the South African constitution, which affirm every South African’s right to adequate food and nutrition, particularly our children.
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Commending number of social grant beneficiaries is not celebrating poverty
This is further echoed by Sustainable Development Goal 2 (Zero Hunger) which calls for the global community to work together to end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition.
However, the glaring disparity between constitutional mandate and lived reality in SA underscores the urgent need for transformative action. Despite constitutional promises, millions continue to suffer from hunger and malnutrition, perpetuating cycles of poverty and inequality. It’s time for our leaders to heed the call of justice and prioritise the wellbeing of all citizens.
In the integration of charity feeding and systemic solutions, the actions must be scalable and evidence-based – a holistic approach that empowers communities and fosters long-term resilience.
READER LETTER | Every child must receive education they deserve
Our initiatives, such as the establishment of a branch in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, exemplify this commitment. By providing employment opportunities and training in agri-business to unemployed youth, we not only address immediate hunger but also cultivate sustainable pathways out of poverty. Moreover, we recognise the power of advocacy in effecting meaningful and sustainable change.
Ending hunger is not merely a moral imperative, it’s a basic human right. By harnessing our collective resolve and expertise, we can build a SA where no child goes to sleep hungry and where every South African has the opportunity to thrive.
On a final note, the theme of this year’s World Day of Social Justice was “Bridging Gaps, Building Alliances”.
Together, let us forge a path towards a more just and equitable society, where the scourge of hunger is but a distant memory.
Browde is CEO and founder SA Harvest
READER LETTER | Selfishness claims lives of innocent hungry souls
NATASHA BUDHRAM | Child safety, wellbeing must be prioritised now more than ever
TEDDY GOMBA | Value of child support grant diminishes with rising inflation
KHULEKANI NGCOBO | Food products need to meet quality, safety standards
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos