NATASHA BUDHRAM | Child safety, wellbeing must be prioritised now more than ever

Factors like proper healthcare, nutritious food, quality childcare, a safe and clean environment, early education and stimulation greatly influence a child’s adult live. Given the challenges, it is vital that we prioritise making the first 1,000 days of every child’s life enjoyable and productive.
If you suspect or witness any form of child abuse, promptly report it to authorities. Create support systems within your community, make it safe for children to go to school and return from school.
Be aware of the signs of abuse and share this information. Encourage your child and other children to communicate. Provide a safe space for them to express their feelings. Teach children about the right to their personal space and how to seek help if they feel unsafe.
The fund tackles issues at district level where there is extreme poverty, this is where the “ultra-poor” live. It is forecast that by 2030, over 19.1-million South Africans will live on a maximum of R35 per day. The fund has advanced communities through collaborations with CBOs in protecting the lives of children.
But our priority is to provide advanced solutions while our efforts are continuous. We are urging collective action. We are calling upon every adult, organisation, community and media association to commit towards the wellbeing of our children.
Our belief is that eliminating poverty and addressing the underlying causes is the goal for children to thrive in optimal conditions. We vision a world where children live with dignity, security, nurturing and love. Their voices must be heard. Achieving this will mean that we make a commitment as adults, that nothing should ever happen on our watch.
Please, continue donating to NPOs like the fund, who support the government in delivering high-quality services to those in dire need, especially children who represent the future of our nation.
Inadequate management of public finances can compromise the quality and accessibility of essential services such as healthcare and education. As Nelson Mandela said, “All this means that if the children's fund is to make a significant contribution to addressing these needs, it must be as well-endowed as possible, both financially and in terms of the support it enjoys.”
Extensive global evidence demonstrates that allocating public funds towards children is a wise investment. Such investments yield numerous benefits for children, their communities and entire nations. When you prioritise children, health outcomes improve, incomes rise, economies flourish and societies become more harmonious and united.
In summary, reducing funding for crucial sectors, especially NGOs that support women and children, would have a detrimental effect on the lives of the most vulnerable citizens in our country. SA faces an alarming rate of violence against women and children, along with high levels of poverty and inadequate education systems that further increase their vulnerability.
NATASHA BUDHRAM | Child safety, wellbeing must be prioritised now more than ever
Proper healthcare and early education greatly influence a child's adult life
Image: Esa Alexander
Section 28 of the Constitution guarantees children the right to be safeguarded from abuse and neglect. A child must have proper care by parents or a caregiver.
As adults, what are we doing to make sure of this?
Non-profit organisations (NPOs) and community-based organisations (CBOs) in the children’s sector have worked side-by-side with the government to combat child poverty, child health and nutrition, education, housing and child safety.
These challenges remain at the centre of the work the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund carries out, which is detailed in the State of the South African Child Report, which can be found on the fund’s website. It is a fact that the government cannot achieve this goal independently.
It requires accountable and efficient partners, such as the fund, to provide necessary services. Additionally, this suggests that adequate funding should be allocated to NPOs to do this work.
As we reflect on the report’s findings, we should also remember that tomorrow marks the start of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, an international campaign that begins on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and runs until December 10, Human Rights Day.
Remember that it is crucial to sustain the impactful work being carried out in remote and impoverished communities.
The fund has several commendable qualities. Firstly, it encompasses a broad range of activities, allowing for a comprehensive approach to addressing the needs of children.
Secondly, the fund is driven by a strong belief that all children should be free from hunger, abuse, exploitation and homelessness, making it a powerful advocate for their rights.
Additionally, the fund recognises the importance of eradicating poverty and its systemic causes, aiming for long-term change and sustainable solutions.
Lastly, the fund emphasises the participation of all sectors of society, acknowledging that collective efforts are essential in creating a world where children can thrive with dignity and security.
The Nelson Mandela Children's Fund is dedicated to transforming the way society cares for its children and youth.
