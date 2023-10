On Monday October 16, SA and the world will come together to commemorate World Food Day.

This will be in remembrance of the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations in 1945 as an organisation that deals with global food and agricultural issues.

As we commemorate World Food Day, it is imperative to reflect upon the global food landscape and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. This year’s theme is “Water is life, water is food. Leave no one behind.”

It is true that water is an essential part of life on Earth. It covers the majority of the Earth’s surface, makes up over 50% of our bodies, produces our food and supports our livelihoods.

However, this precious resource is not infinite and we need to stop taking it for granted. What we eat, and how that food is produced all affect water. This year’s theme serves as a poignant reminder of the vital role food plays in our lives. Hence, the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) contributes to World Food Day by ensuring that food products meet the necessary quality and safety standards.

The NRCS inspection system of the Food & Associated Industries (FAI) business unit is based on monitoring and surveillance of factories, processes and products. FAI also conducts market surveillance inspections and participates actively in the border enforcement activities of the NRCS.

FAI assists role players to comply with local and international requirements and is recognised by authorities in various countries such as China, Russia, and the European Union (EU) as the competent authority for the inspection and issue of health guarantees of fish or fishery products destined for Europe.

FAI works in close co-operation with other regulators of food safety and inspectors are authorised to carry out inspections on behalf of the department of health. In a world where nearly 9% of the population still suffers from chronic hunger and millions more face food insecurity, World Food Day remains a critical platform for advocating change.

Climate change, conflict and economic disparities, have only exacerbated issues, making the need for collective action more pressing than ever. Food security is not just about ensuring that there is enough food to go around. It is also about guaranteeing access to safe, nutritious and culturally appropriate food for all.

Contaminated or unsafe food can lead to outbreaks of diseases such as salmonella, E.coli, and listeria, which cause illnesses, hospitalisations and even deaths. This World Food Day, we must emphasise the need to shift towards more sustainable practices in agriculture, fishing, food safety standards and distribution. Minimising food waste and supporting local food producers are all actions that can make a difference.

Nourishing our future requires a concerted effort to address the root causes of food insecurity, promote sustainability and uphold the principles of justice and equality. Only through collective action can we build a world where no one goes to bed hungry and everyone has access to nutritious food that nourishes both the body and soul.

■ Ngcobo is a senior communicatorat the NRCS