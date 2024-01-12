×

Letters

READER LETTER | Selfishness claims lives of innocent hungry souls

12 January 2024 - 08:45
South African human rights commission
Image: Facebook

While the head of state, Matamela Ramaphosa was entertaining his friends on the presidential jet to the tune of R600,000, 116 children in the Eastern Cape died of hunger, this was revealed by the South African Human Rights Commission.

According to the report, these children starved to death because there was no government money available to feed them. Government corruption and lack of compassion for the poor has once again claimed the lives of innocent souls!

And one of those who feasted on the R600K, the well-fed Clayton Monyela,  tried to gag the media for exposing the excesses of the elite, but he failed.

SA, how can we forget that it was in this very province that two poor black women killed their children and took their own lives because of poverty in the land of plenty. Yes, SA is the land of plenty, ravaged by greediness, selfishness and lack of compassion for the suffering masses by the head of state and his cronies.

The women couldn’t stand the sight of suffering on the tiny faces of their beloved children! The useless department of women and children is still silent on this heinous event, even today! So, before you cast your vote, think of these brave and loving mothers and their departed children. Yes, think also of the R600K feasting by the head of state and his cronies.

Please don’t vote for these fatcats anymore, and don’t believe Ramaphosa’s lies that the grants will be scrapped as soon as they lose power! He’s trying to blackmail the poor! Never forget that Ramaphosa, Naledi Pandor and  Monyela and their cronies in the ANC chose Hamas children over our starving children who are also daily murdered mercilessly by friends of Hamas, the spazas shops owners in SA.

Also remember that these Hamas sympathisers were handed over the township economy by our own government! Now, do you think they are worth voting for? A big no! And don’t fall into the trap of EFF, MK, ATM and ACT, they are birds of a feather, they are all “Zumarites”!

Bushy Green, Kagiso

